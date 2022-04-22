Our Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings continue through this evening as strong wind continues to roar in Colorado.
The Red Flag Warning will expire at 9:00 pm, but the High Wind Warning won’t expire until midnight. Our humidity levels and temperatures will improve, but the wind will stick with us well into early Saturday morning.
All of this wind has not only created fire concerns, but all air quality issues with all of the blowing dust and dirt. We usually have a perfect view out of the First Alert Weather Center of the mountains and downtown Denver. Tonight, it’s a dirty haze covered sky.
There is an Air Quality Alert for many parts of our state thanks to blowing dust and wildfire smoke.
The good news is that the wind will greatly improve heading into Saturday. We still be gusty, especially in southeastern Colorado where another Red Flag Warning will be in place on Saturday.
The mountains are in for a good shot of snow for the central and northern areas. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in place through Saturday night.
A few rain showers possible on Saturday for the Front Range, with a slightly better chance for showers on Sunday. After that, we start a new dry and warm weather pattern.