COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a grass fire in the area of Interquest Parkway and Interstate 25 Friday. Crews were actively battling heavy fire in heavy fuels as of 12:45 p.m.
An Evacuation Order was made for the Farm neighborhood. A Fire Warning alert was also sent to residents for El Paso County.
#ColoradoSpringsFire IMMEDIATE EVACUATION FOR ALL. In The Farm Subdivision.
— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 22, 2022
According to CSFD PIO tweets, smoke was visible in the area of the response, with multiple fire crews responding. Winds were making it difficult to size up the fire.
KKTV Anchor and Morning Reporter Kasia Kerridge tweeted the fire was in the area of the Great Wolf Lodge on Federal Drive in northern Colorado Springs.
BREAKING: Fire behind the Great Wolf Lodge on Federal Drive in northern Colorado Springs @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/TcJBEYtPtu
— Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) April 22, 2022
Drivers were advised to avoid the area.
#ColorsdoSpringsFire heavy fire in heavy fuels being reported. Heavy smoke and winds making size up difficult avoid the area heavy fire apparatus response.
— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 22, 2022