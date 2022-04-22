FIRST ALERTExtremely critical fire danger on this First Alert Weather Day
By Jack Lowenstein

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a grass fire in the area of Interquest Parkway and Interstate 25 Friday. Crews were actively battling heavy fire in heavy fuels as of 12:45 p.m.

An Evacuation Order was made for the Farm neighborhood. A Fire Warning alert was also sent to residents for El Paso County.

(credit: KKTV)

According to CSFD PIO tweets, smoke was visible in the area of the response, with multiple fire crews responding. Winds were making it difficult to size up the fire.

KKTV Anchor and Morning Reporter Kasia Kerridge tweeted the fire was in the area of the Great Wolf Lodge on Federal Drive in northern Colorado Springs.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

