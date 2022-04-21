(CBS4) – Rita Moreno is coming to the Newman Center at the University of Denver next month. The show will feature a candid conversation with the Oscar, Tony, Emmy and Grammy-award winning actress.
“A Conversation with Rita Moreno” will be moderated by Aisha Ahmad-Post, the Executive Director of the Newman Center. It will take place Thursday, May 12th at 7:30pm in the June Swaner Gates Concert Hall. Audiences will get to enjoy a Q&A with the actress and will be able to enjoy clips from performances throughout her career.
Besides the show, Denver Film will also be honoring Rita Moreno with its Women+Film Inspiration Award. The luncheon is on Friday, May 13th at 11:45am at the Denver Art Museum. Besides Moreno, Carlotte Walls LaNier will also be honored. LaNier was the youngest member of a group of Black students, known as the Little Rock Nine, to enroll in the formerly all-white Little Rock Central High School in 1957.
Tickets to “A Conversation with Rita Moreno” start at $39 and are on sale now.