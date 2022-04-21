(CBS4) – Stage 1 fire restrictions go into effect in Douglas County and Jefferson County on Thursday. The fire bans restrict open fires and open burning.
The dry soil and above normal temperatures currently being experienced on Colorado’s Front Range have raised the possibility of wildfires from starting and spreading quickly.
On Thursday and Friday, low relative humidity and potential for high winds are raising the potential for fires to spread quickly.
As of 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2022, Jefferson County is under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. What does that mean for you? Find out here: https://t.co/HUWqQEts4d pic.twitter.com/ZKBYkW7ycJ
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 21, 2022
In Douglas County, fires are still allowed “within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves, fireplaces within buildings, charcoal grill fires within developed residential or commercial areas, and fires within wood-burning stoves within buildings.”
Fireworks are also prohibited.
Fire bans are also in place in Summit County and Clear Creek County.