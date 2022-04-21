MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – It was a hero’s salute to honor an El Paso County K9 officer named Jinx who was shot and killed earlier this month in Manitou Springs. Fellow officers and members of the community gathered for a memorial service on Thursday.
The sheriff’s office says Jinx was on the scene of a crime, investigating a menacing person with a gun when that suspect shot and killed the dog. Officers returned fire and shot and killed the suspect.
K9 Jinx had been with El Paso County since 2020 when he was just 13 months old. He was part of the narcotics and apprehension unit.