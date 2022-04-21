CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis announced Thursday that the state is taking action to stay abreast of new COVID-19 cases in Colorado. Polis is teaming up with state lawmakers to develop COVID readiness legislation.

“We really owe it to the people of Colorado to learn from our experiences over the last two years to prepare for whatever lies ahead,” said Polis.

One of the goals of the legislation is to make sure our hospitals don’t reach capacity, to have a plan for any surge in patients, make sure there are enough critical supplies in the hospitals and retain health care workers.

