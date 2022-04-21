BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Boulder Fire Rescue crews may be patrolling neighborhoods on Friday during what is forecast to be an “extremely dangerous” high fire danger day. Denver and most of Colorado outside of the mountains are already under a Red Flag Warning starting at 11 a.m. Friday.

According to Boulder, there have been 11 Red Flag days in Boulder County since the start of the year, “Red Flag warnings are when the National Weather Service predicts conditions that could lead to dangerous wildfire growth. When these days are declared, it is important that our community is especially cautious with any activities that could start a fire. Open burning is never allowed within city limits. On Red Flag days, open burning becomes prohibited in additional areas nearby, such as the entirety of Boulder County.”

Boulder Fire Rescue will be working with agencies throughout the county when there is an increased risk of wildfire growth. They intentionally increase the staffing of wildland capable firefighters and engines. They also may patrol neighborhoods in wildland firefighting trucks or moving engines to different locations. This is to best meet response needs.

Boulder Fire Rescue also encourages community members to pay attention to increased fire danger and to do their part by respecing open burn bans and fire restrictions.

Additional Information from Boulder:

The city strongly encourages you to sign up for address-specific evacuation notices on Everbridge if you have not done so already. This can be completed via the link on ODM’s website, found at: https://www.boulderoem.com

Boulder can strive to be “fire safe” as a community during these stressful times. Avoid any activities that may cause a fire spark, such a mowing your lawn or parking your car in tall grass. Know what you would grab and where you would go if you had to evacuate. Remember that if you are feeling unsafe due to a fire nearby, it is always ok to leave and move to a place where you feel safer.

For more information on what individuals can do to prepare for and mitigate fire risk at their homes and in their community, please visit Boulder Fire-Rescue’s Wildland Fire Guide: https://bouldercolorado.gov/guide/boulder-fire-rescue-department-wildland-division