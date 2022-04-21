DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Three teenage boys are charged with burglary, criminal mischief and animal cruelty in attacks and homes under construction in Douglas County. The damage is estimated at nearly $400,000.

It was a three-month spree of vandalism that targeted the upscale Fox Hill area of Franktown. A home with now boarded up windows was hit hard.

Captain Darren Weekly of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office told CBS4, “One house that was nearly completed and about to be shown was flooded.”

The vandals turned on the water in the house and allowed it to run. Elsewhere fish were poisoned at a greenhouse with some of them thrown on the floor left to die.

A large hole was punched in a wall at one location. Rick Edwards lives next door to one of damaged homes but was unafraid.

“Because all the houses vandalized were unoccupied and they didn’t hit any unoccupied homes we never had any concerns.”

Some of the homes hit were still owned by developers, some by individual homeowners waiting to move in.

Crime that makes little sense according to Weekly, “It does not it’s pretty tragic, pretty shocking considering the amount of damage that was sustained to these homes as well as the cruelty to the animals.”

A Crimestoppers alert went out after a surveillance camera was placed by sheriff’s investigators in one house that was damaged. It captured three teens whose vandalism also included the camera. But by then the images have been transmitted to sheriff’s investigators.

One home alone sustained $200,000 in damage.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.