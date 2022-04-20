CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Greeley News, University of Northern Colorado News

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– The University of Northern Colorado in Greeley is hosting its first Chicano Awareness Week. There are still some events happening this week.

University of Northern Colorado (credit: CBS)

Through 9 p.m. Wednesday, there is a Brown Business Popup at the campus commons where local businesses are featured. Live music will also be featured.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, there is a “Symbols of Resistance” film screening that will highlight untold stories of the Chicano movement with a focus on events in Colorado and New Mexico.

On Friday, there is a car show at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center. That begins at 5 p.m.

