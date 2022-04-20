GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– The University of Northern Colorado in Greeley is hosting its first Chicano Awareness Week. There are still some events happening this week.
Through 9 p.m. Wednesday, there is a Brown Business Popup at the campus commons where local businesses are featured. Live music will also be featured.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, there is a “Symbols of Resistance” film screening that will highlight untold stories of the Chicano movement with a focus on events in Colorado and New Mexico.
On Friday, there is a car show at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center. That begins at 5 p.m.