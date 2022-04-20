BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Topgolf is coming to Folsom Field this summer. It’s all part of the Topgolf Live Stadium Tour.
The immersive Topgolf experience will come to the University of Colorado’s Folsom Field for four days, June 29-July 2. The stadium tour allows players to hit golf balls at on-field targets placed between 60 and 140 yards from the tee box.
“We’re extremely excited to be able to host this unique event in Folsom Field,” CU athletic director Rick George said in a statement. “Folsom has hosted games, concerts, graduations and even beach volleyball in its history, but this will definitely be a new experience, one I think our fans of all ages can enjoy.”
Tickets to the Topgolf Live Stadium Tour go on sale April 25 and are $80 for player tickets, $40 for students. Tee times are reserved in one-hour increments.
Experience tickets are $175 and include a locker room tour, Folsom Field sideline picture opportunity, access to drink tickets, a limited-edition Topgolf Live hat, complimentary Topgolf Lifetime Membership and a game play voucher.
Other venues on the Topgolf Live Stadium Tour include Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn University) and Beaver Stadium (Penn State).
There are three Topgolf locations in Colorado, including Centennial, Thornton and Colorado Springs.