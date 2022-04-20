Rockies & Kyle Freeland Agree To $64.5M, 4-Year DealThe Rockies agreed to a five-year extension with pitcher Kyle Freeland that will keep him with the club through the 2026 season.

Denver's Nikola Jokic Gets Ejected In Another Rout By Golden StateNikola Jokic had 26 points and 11 rebounds before being ejected with 7 minutes left.

Who Is Rob Walton, The Billionaire Who Reportedly Plans To Put In A Bid For The Denver Broncos?Inquisitive, change-oriented, low-profile Walmart heir placing highest bid so far.

New Rockies Outfielders Settle In At Vast Coors FieldColorado Rockies centerfielder Randal Grichuk and fellow Rockies newcomer Kris Bryant have had to do an outfield reorientation at cavernous Coors Field.

Colorado Avalanche Set Franchise Record For Wins In A SeasonThe Colorado Avalanche set a franchise record with their 53rd win by routing the Los Angeles Kings 9-3 on Wednesday night.

Schedule Set For Nuggets-Warriors Playoffs Round 1 MatchupThe schedule is set for Denver Nuggets first round matchup with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs.