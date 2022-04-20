CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Boulder County News, Boulder County Sheriff, Colorado News, Table Mountain Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews rushed to put out a grass fire burning near the 5000 block of Nelson Road on Wednesday afternoon.

At 4:50 p.m., the Boulder County Sheriff says an “all clear” has been given to all of those previously given a mandatory evacuation order.

The Table Mesa Fire has officially burned around 52 acres as of 5:40 p.m.

“We need to be safe because no water is just out in the open area. It gets into the urban areas kind of quickly especially when that wind is pushing. We’re just asking people to be extremely careful and cognizant of their neighbors and follow the rules as things continue to move into the summer time,” said Commander Vinny Montez at the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents in the areas of 51st to 65th Avenues and Nelson to Neva Road were told to evacuate, but they are now allowed to return home.

“Public safety officials have determined there is no life, safety, or property threat from the fire. You may return home to all routine activities,” Boulder County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The sheriff’s office and the University of Colorado Boulder recognized alerts went out to a wide area of residents outside of the fire area, including some on campus. CU Boulder says there is no danger to the campus.

The sheriff’s office recommends visiting the Boulder Office of Emergency Management’s website for updated information.

