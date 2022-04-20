COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Visitors who want to drive to the summit of Pikes Peak and park at the top lot will need to make a reservation this summer. Reservations for visitors from May 27 to Sept. 30 can be made up to one month in advance.

The timed-entry reservation system will allow guests a two-hour window for guests to arrive at the gateway. The reservation system comes a year after the opening of the new Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center. With more guests visiting Pikes Peak, the reservation system was instituted to ease parking uncertainty at the summit.

“The new Summit Visitor Center has really reinvigorated the visitor experience on Pikes Peak,” said Skyler Rorabaugh, Pikes Peak manager, in a statement. “With more people visiting than ever before, coupled with longer stays to take in all we have to offer, it’s pushed us to rethink our entry system. Reservations will allow us to eliminate parking uncertainty for guests, making the drive smoother than ever.”

Those who don’t wish to make a reservation can still drive as far as Devils Playground, mile 16 of the 19-mile highway, and take a free shuttle bus to the summit during June and July.

Same-day reservations will be allowed if space is available. The online reservation system opens on May 1.

“Over the last few years, our outdoor attractions have hit record numbers of visitors,” said Doug Price, President & CEO of Visit Colorado Springs, in a statement. “By adopting a reservation system, our city is helping to support responsible recreation and tourism at Pikes Peak and enable more reliable trip planning for our visitors.”

LINK: PikesPeakColorado.com | 719-385-7325