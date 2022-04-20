(CBS4) – A Colorado man guilty of shooting and killing his 63-year-old neighbor after an apparent dispute over a dog will spend the rest of his life in prison. Gary Dolce was murdered in Colorado Springs in a neighborhood along Rimwood Drive near the University of Colorado – Colorado Springs campus in March 2019.

James Hanlon was 53 when the crime took place. An El Paso County jury convicted him on Tuesday, and a judge subsequently handed down a life sentence without parole on the following charges: first-degree murder and aggravated witness intimidation.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reported that prosecutors argued during Hanlon’s trial this month that he ambushed his neighbor and then ditched the gun after the killing, and didn’t turn himself in until 2 days later.

The killing was recorded on a phone found next to Dolce’s body. An arrest affidavit stated that the video showed a blue SUV with a driver who was wearing a disposable glove and pointing a black handgun at Dolce. Several shots were fired and Dolce was seen falling to the ground yelling “Oh my God!” before more shots were heard.

The shooting occurred about an hour after Hanlon was cited by authorities for having an aggressive animal. A CBS television affiliate in Colorado Springs reported that the incident involved a dog.

In an audio recording regarding that incident, an animal control officer and Hanlon could be heard talking about a fence separating his property from Dolce’s, the affidavit stated.

It also stated police responded to an altercation between Dolce and Hanlon more than a month before the shooting.

Dolce told police “his neighbor was trying to get him to fight and that there were ongoing issues with the neighbor,” the document said.

