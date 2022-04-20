Fire danger has been high for almost the entire month of April in Colorado thank persistent strong wind and extremely dry conditions.
This Friday is looking to be one of the worst days in terms of fire danger so far this month. We know it’s been extremely dry, Denver International Airport has only received .01 inch of rain so far this month and no snow. Friday we expect the wind to possible reach 60 mph across the Front Range and plains. Add in very low humidity, we are preparing for a very tough day in terms of fire. One spark will be able to do a lot of damage very quickly.
A Fire Weather Watch will cover all of eastern Colorado from the foothills to the plains on Friday, showing just how bad the fire danger will be.
We will see such awful windy conditions thanks to a cold front that will blast through later on Friday. behind that front, we get some much needed rain and will cool off.
Ahead of Friday, we will still be windy but not as bad as Friday. Red Flag Warnings will be in place for southern and western Colorado.