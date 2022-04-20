(CBS4) – Twelve students and a teacher at Columbine High School were killed 23 years ago, and Coloradans everywhere are taking a moment to honor those lives we’ll never forget.
Included in the many paying tribute on social media to the victims on Wednesday was the high school’s football program, which sent out a tweet saying “Never Forgotten. Always in our hearts.”
Never Forgotten. Always in our hearts. #Columbine #WeAreColumbine pic.twitter.com/jKxOHiogJT
— Columbine Football (@RebelballCHS) April 20, 2022
The Colorado State Patrol also shared a photo on Facebook of a columbine flower, writing “Forever remembered. Forever in our hearts.”
The victims were killed on April 20, 1999, when the gunmen opened fire inside that school in Jefferson County. Their names are as follows:
Cassie Bernall
Steven Curnow
Corey DePooter
Kelly Fleming
Matthew Kechter
Daniel Mauser
Daniel Rohrbough
Dave Sanders
Rachel Scott
Isaiah Shoels
John Tomlin
Lauren Townsend
Kyle Velasquez
A total of 24 other people were injured.
A memorial for the victims stands in Clement Park located behind Columbine High School.
More than 1,200 Columbine students will participate in a day of service Wednesday where they’ll perform acts of kindness for first responders, senior citizens, neighboring schools, community parks, homeless shelters and others in need of service.