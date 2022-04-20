Rockies & Kyle Freeland Agree To $64.5M, 4-Year DealThe Rockies agreed to a five-year extension with pitcher Kyle Freeland that will keep him with the club through the 2026 season.

2 hours ago

Food Bank Of The Rockies Volunteers Fill 1,200 Boxes For Afghan RefugeesVolunteers packed up food boxes at Food Bank of the Rockies on Wednesday.

2 hours ago

Columbine Day Of Service Honors Those Killed April 20, 1999On April 20, 1999, two gunmen entered Columbine High School and gunned down 12 students and one teacher.

2 hours ago

Stage Set For Mile High 420 Fest At Civic Center ParkCivic Center Park will be packed for the Mile High 420 Festival Wednesday afternoon.

3 hours ago

Reservation Required For Visitors Driving To The Pikes Peak SummitVisitors who want to drive to the summit of Pikes Peak and park at the top lot will need to make a reservation this summer.

3 hours ago

Dr. Dave Hnida Talks About The New COVID Variants, Best Way To Protect YourselfDr. Dave Hnida is talking about the new COVID variants and the latest with the pandemic.

3 hours ago