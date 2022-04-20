AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Aurora Police Department announced a new interim chief to lead the department which has faced years of controversy. Daniel Oates will serve as interim chief of police.
Oates previously served as chief from 2005 to 2014, including during the Aurora theater shooting.
Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly says Oates has established trust with the community and many on the force.
“I believe he will effectively manage the department and further the enduring transformation in public safety our community expects under our ‘New Way’ plan,” said Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly.
Oates later moved to serve as chief of police in Miami Beach, Florida between 2014 and 2019. He then retired.
The city says Oates worked as a consultant for police departments in Baltimore, St. Louis City and County.
“I am honored and flattered to be asked to serve again. I love Aurora. It has given so much to me and my family over the years,” said Oates in a news release on Tuesday. “I want to help the men and women of the APD get through this critical period of reform. I also look forward to reconnecting with the wonderful Aurora community. We’ll all need to work together to ensure a smooth transition to the new chief.”
Aurora recently fired Vanessa Wilson citing her performance and the city’s efforts in developing trust and making progress on police reform.
