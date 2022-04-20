AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Black smoke could be seen coming from Aurora on Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters rushed to the area near 13th Place and Ursula Street.
This incident involved a powerpole, two vehicles, a fence and a shed. No injuries reported to civilians or firefighters. @XcelEnergyCO is responding to the scene for down lines. Fire is under investigation. No further updates except. pic.twitter.com/T1gz1Utxph
— Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) April 20, 2022
Fire officials say the fire involved a power pole, two vehicles, a fence and a shed.
No one reported any injuries. Xcel Energy crews also responded for downed power lines.
“It was possible downed power lines,” said Lt. Dan Pollet, of Aurora Fire Rescue. “It was placed under control within 10 minutes. No reported injuries to civilians or firefighters. It is a couple vehicles and a fence and shed.”