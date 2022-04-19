DENVER (CBS4)– Yoga on the Rocks returns for its 10th season this summer. Red Rocks Amphitheatre will also host its SnowShape Winter Fitness series this summer.
All sessions go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m.
“Fans get a much different perspective of Red Rocks doing a downward dog at dawn,” said Brian Kitts, Red Rocks spokesman, in a statement. “These events have sold out for a decade and it’s one of Colorado’s most unique experiences.”
Yoga on the Rocks will run Saturday mornings with dates in June through August. New this year is the addition of two bilingual sessions.
SnowShape is back for a four-week winter fitness series in September and October that prepares participants for the winter ski and board season.
Additional Information From Red Rocks:
Yoga on the Rocks Schedule:
Session #1: June 4, 11, 18, 25 (presented by The River Yoga)
Session #2: July 9 (bilingual), 16 (presented by Buffalo + Sparrow)
Session #3: July 23, 30, Aug. 6 (bilingual), 13 (presented by TruFusion)
Season Pass: $150
Five Pack: $80
Single Session: $17
All sessions from 7-8 a.m.
SnowShape Winter Fitness Series Schedule:
Sept. 17, 24, Oct. 1, 8
Four Pack: $64
Single Session: $17
All sessions from 8-9 a.m.
Tickets for all events go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday April 22. For instructor names, details and more information, visit www.redrocksonline.com for more information.