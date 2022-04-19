CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– Yoga on the Rocks returns for its 10th season this summer. Red Rocks Amphitheatre will also host its SnowShape Winter Fitness series this summer.

(credit: CBS)

All sessions go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m.

“Fans get a much different perspective of Red Rocks doing a downward dog at dawn,” said Brian Kitts, Red Rocks spokesman, in a statement. “These events have sold out for a decade and it’s one of Colorado’s most unique experiences.”

MORRISON, CO – AUGUST 22: People participate in a morning yoga session on August 22, 2020 at the Red Rocks Amphiteatre in Morrison, Colorado. The famed concert locale features physically distanced summer events during the coronavirus pandemic, including weekend yoga and a drive-in movie theater. Normally, there are 2,500 participants but due to coronavirus restrictions, the event has been capped at 175. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Yoga on the Rocks will run Saturday mornings with dates in June through August. New this year is the addition of two bilingual sessions.

SnowShape is back for a four-week winter fitness series in September and October that prepares participants for the winter ski and board season.

Additional Information From Red Rocks:

Yoga on the Rocks Schedule:

Session #1:  June 4, 11, 18, 25 (presented by The River Yoga)

Session #2:  July 9 (bilingual), 16 (presented by Buffalo + Sparrow)

Session #3: July 23, 30, Aug. 6 (bilingual), 13 (presented by TruFusion)

Season Pass:  $150

Five Pack:  $80

Single Session:  $17

All sessions from 7-8 a.m.

 

SnowShape Winter Fitness Series Schedule:

Sept. 17, 24, Oct. 1, 8

Four Pack:  $64

Single Session:  $17

All sessions from 8-9 a.m.

Tickets for all events go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday April 22. For instructor names, details and more information, visit www.redrocksonline.com for more information.

