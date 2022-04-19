DENVER (CBS4) – The Rockies agreed to a five-year extension with pitcher Kyle Freeland that will keep him with the club through the 2026 season. The deal is worth a total of $64.5 million.
Freeland made his debut for the Rockies in 2017 and through six seasons has a record of 40 wins and 42 losses.
The more I think about this deal, the more I like it for both sides. https://t.co/CwcMmWIz90
— Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) April 19, 2022
His numbers have declined since a stellar 2018 season in which he went 17-7 as a starter with a 2.85 ERA. Since then he’s compiled a record of 12-24 with an ERA of 5.32.
“Kyle has been a steady part of this rotation since his debut and we are excited to have him in a Rockies uniform for at least the next five seasons,” said Rockies Senior Vice President and General Manager Bill Schmidt via the team’s release.
Freeland becomes the latest big signing for the Rockies. This offseason the club agreed to a free agent deal with Kris Bryant, and signed third baseman Ryan McMahon to an extension as well.
Freeland is 0-2 this season with a 10.00 ERA, and will make his third start of the year on Tuesday night when the Rockies host the Philadelphia Phillies.