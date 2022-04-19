CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Michael Spencer
DENVER (CBS4) – The Rockies agreed to a five-year extension with pitcher Kyle Freeland that will keep him with the club through the 2026 season. The deal is worth a total of $64.5 million.

Freeland made his debut for the Rockies in 2017 and through six seasons has a record of 40 wins and 42 losses.

His numbers have declined since a stellar 2018 season in which he went 17-7 as a starter with a 2.85 ERA. Since then he’s compiled a record of 12-24 with an ERA of 5.32.

“Kyle has been a steady part of this rotation since his debut and we are excited to have him in a Rockies uniform for at least the next five seasons,” said Rockies Senior Vice President and General Manager Bill Schmidt via the team’s release.

(Credit: CBS)

Freeland becomes the latest big signing for the Rockies. This offseason the club agreed to a free agent deal with Kris Bryant, and signed third baseman Ryan McMahon to an extension as well.

Freeland is 0-2 this season with a 10.00 ERA, and will make his third start of the year on Tuesday night when the Rockies host the Philadelphia Phillies.

