DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis wants the White House to take action to authorize a COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 and younger. In a letter to President Biden, Polis says there are more than a quarter million children in Colorado who remain at-risk to the pandemic.
“Colorado parents are making long-awaited plans to see grandparents and loved ones but are faced with the third summer for their children to remain unprotected — many parents of young children feel left behind, and are rightfully displeased that the FDA’s lack of action and urgency has left them unable to protect their children and loved ones like everyone else,” Polis wrote in the letter.
Colorado parents have been told, over and over again, that COVID-19 vaccines are on the horizon for their children. They deserve peace of mind. It should be our choice as parents. pic.twitter.com/haIVZ1FFZ8
— Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) April 19, 2022
Although the state’s seven-day positivity rate has seen a dramatic drop since the beginning of the year, there’s been a slight increase in the past week.