BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Sen. Michael Bennet, along with the mayors of Lousiville and Superior, surveyed the work to clear the debris from the aftermath of the Marshall Fire in Boulder on Tuesday. FEMA, or the Federal Emergency Management Agency is helping with the process by picking up the cost for most of it.
Teams and trucks arrived this week for that work. It’s expected to take up to four months to complete the process of scraping the foundations and removing the debris.
“We’re seeing some of the obstacles being knocked down, basements removed, as a big step forward,” said Bennet.
Nearly 1,100 homes and businesses were destroyed in the fire last December.