FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Sen. John Hickenlooper was set to make stops in both Fort Collins and Greeley on Tuesday. He first stopped at Colorado State University to discuss building a clean energy workforce.
The Democrat was set to tour clean energy projects at CSU’s Powerhouse Energy Campus. According to his office, CSU is home to one of 31 Industrial Assessment Centers that Hickenlooper secured funding for in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.
In Greeley, he was set to discuss “building a skilled, resilient, and more diverse health care workforce.” Hickenlooper will also participate in a discussion with medical and education leaders, as well as students. Part of that discussion is to create innovative pathways to recruit and train nurses and other health care workers.