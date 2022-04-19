CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Boulder News, Colorado News, Red Flag Warning, Wildfire, Wildfire Smoke

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)  – A grass fire burned near homes in northeast Boulder’s Gunbarrel area early Tuesday afternoon. Copter4 flew over the scene at 2 p.m. and it appeared some backyard fences were destroyed but no structures appear to have been damaged.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office ordered a few evacuations near Tally Ho Trail, south of the Twin Lakes area.

(credit: CBS)

“If you feel you are in danger, evacuate now, you do not need to wait to receive and evacuation order,” the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

Firefighters responded quickly to the blaze.

Boulder is in a Red Flag Warning area on Tuesday. First Alert Meteorologist Aston Altieri says the combination of more dry weather on Tuesday together with gusty southwest winds and near record afternoon temperatures will cause the fire danger to soar again.

Danielle Chavira