BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A grass fire burned near homes in northeast Boulder’s Gunbarrel area early Tuesday afternoon. Copter4 flew over the scene at 2 p.m. and it appeared some backyard fences were destroyed but no structures appear to have been damaged.
The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office ordered a few evacuations near Tally Ho Trail, south of the Twin Lakes area.
“If you feel you are in danger, evacuate now, you do not need to wait to receive and evacuation order,” the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.
Firefighters responded quickly to the blaze.
If you are in the area of Twin Lakes, please DO NOT go to try to get a look at the fire. Avoid the area to give first responders room to work. Evacuation orders are being issued. If you feel you are in danger, evacuate now, you do not need to wait to receive and evacuation order.
— BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) April 19, 2022
Boulder is in a Red Flag Warning area on Tuesday. First Alert Meteorologist Aston Altieri says the combination of more dry weather on Tuesday together with gusty southwest winds and near record afternoon temperatures will cause the fire danger to soar again.