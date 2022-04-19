We sound like a broken record in the First Alert Weather Center with our daily reminders about fire danger in Colorado. It’s looking like there is a much needed chance for rain coming our way Friday night and Saturday, but until then fire danger will remain very high for many parts of our state.

We cool off just a little behind a cold front that will move through on Tuesday night. We still expect some strong wind in many parts of the state on Wednesday, which means more high fire danger.

The strongest wind of the week is expected on Friday as our next system approaches. This will be a First Alert Weather Day thanks to the intense wind, warm temperatures, and extremely dry conditions. Fire danger will be at a critical level with these conditions.

There is some hope in terms of moisture. We are finally expecting rain for the Front Range and some more snow for the high country on Friday night and Saturday. So far Denver has been snowless in April and has only seen .01 inch of rain. We desperately need this! We will also see much cooler temperatures over the weekend, down to the upper 50s after hitting the 80s on Friday.