By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)– The first social pot club in Denver is open for business. Social Cannabis is located on Federal Boulevard.

It’s one of the first under the City of Denver’s priority to make the marijuana industry more diverse through a social equity license.

Owner Dan Morgan hopes to support people who are interested in becoming entrepreneurs.

“This was very, very difficult and even with 12 years of industry experience, you know, it was still an arduous program. So I think people without this experience would have a lot of trouble getting through this process, so I’m dedicated to helping them,” said Morgan.

Morgan has pledged to give $10,000 annually to the Denver North High School Alumni Scholarship Foundation.

