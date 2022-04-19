CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters in Denver rushed to a house fire on Tuesday morning. Fire crews rushed to the fire burning near 46th and Tennyson.

As crews were battling the fire, tweets from Denver Fire indicated that firefighters were being pulled from inside the building and that defense operations were taking place.

Copter4 flew over the fire, which was putting out a lot of smoke over Denver, west of downtown.

The fire appeared to be burning at a house located between some buildings and near several apartment buildings. Some of the streets in the area were blocked to traffic during the firefight.

