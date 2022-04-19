DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters in Denver rushed to a house fire on Tuesday morning. Fire crews rushed to the fire burning near 46th and Tennyson.
As crews were battling the fire, tweets from Denver Fire indicated that firefighters were being pulled from inside the building and that defense operations were taking place.
Crews are continuing firefighting efforts to get to the seat of the fire. Firefighters will pulled from the building because of the extent of the fire. Defensive operations are taking place. pic.twitter.com/wKPhRuUXpC
— Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) April 19, 2022
Copter4 flew over the fire, which was putting out a lot of smoke over Denver, west of downtown.
The fire appeared to be burning at a house located between some buildings and near several apartment buildings. Some of the streets in the area were blocked to traffic during the firefight.