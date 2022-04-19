FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Fort Collins lifted its mask requirement for passengers on public transit. This includes all Transfort routes, including MAX and FLEX, as well as Transfort bus stops and transit centers.
This comes after Monday’s federal court ruling that struck down the federal mask requirement for public transportation facilities.
Face coverings had been required on Transfort since May 2020.
According to the City of Fort Collins, “Passengers who wish to continue wearing a mask on buses and at transit facilities are welcome to do so. The CDC continues to recommend the use of masks in public transportation settings.”
Denver International Airport officials confirmed Monday afternoon they will no longer enforce a federal mask mandate after the TSA announced it will, too, no longer enforce the mandate on public transportation.
DIA shared Monday night via Twitter, “Masks are no longer required at DEN and we will be removing mask signage (which might take a bit of time).”