AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Cherry Creek School District is unveiling some new green upgrades. The district’s superintendent, the First Gentleman and the mayor of Aurora gathered to cut the ribbon for a major sustainability project at Prairie Middle School on Tuesday.
The district is planning to implement environmental upgrades across 88 facilities.
“We’re having groups of students at every middle school taking this initiative that we are doing at a district level and thinking about how can they recycle, how can they be better, how can they reduce emissions,” said Cherry Creek School District Superintendent Chris Smith.
The sustainable impact of the project is set to reduce Cherry Creek Schools carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 25%.