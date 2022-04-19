CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Two people on board a small plane that went off the runway at Centennial Airport walked away unhurt. The plane went off the runway while landing on Tuesday morning.
The Cessna 172 was landing on Runway 28 when it happened. Crews from South Metro Fire Rescue rushed to the scene.
The FAA and NTSB will investigate.
SMFR is on scene of a Cessna 172 off the runway at Centennial Airport. The plane was landing on RW28 when the incident occurred. Two people were on board and thankfully they were not injured. FAA and NTSB will investigate. pic.twitter.com/k75TTTcEEb
