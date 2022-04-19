CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Two people on board a small plane that went off the runway at Centennial Airport walked away unhurt. The plane went off the runway while landing on Tuesday morning.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

The Cessna 172 was landing on Runway 28 when it happened. Crews from South Metro Fire Rescue rushed to the scene.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate.

