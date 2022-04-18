CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Law enforcement descended on the Colorado State Capitol building Monday afternoon for a report of shots fired near Colfax Avenue and Broadway. Those inside the building and in surrounding buildings were ordered to shelter in place.

The order was lifted at 4:04 p.m.

Denver police and Colorado State Patrol confirmed they received a report of shots fired. There are no reports of injuries.

A state lawmaker, Kerry Donovan, shared the alert on social media.

CSP says troopers are looking for the suspect. The reported shots occurred outside of the building.

The Twitter page for the Democrats serving in the State House shared similar information.

