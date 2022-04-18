DENVER (CBS4) – Law enforcement descended on the Colorado State Capitol building Monday afternoon for a report of shots fired near Colfax Avenue and Broadway. Those inside the building and in surrounding buildings were ordered to shelter in place.
The order was lifted at 4:04 p.m.
INCIDENT at CAPITOL: A shelter in place at the Capitol was enacted for an abundance of caution after report of shots fired near Colfax and Broadway. The shelter in place is being lifted at the Capitol and surrounding buildings at 1606 hours. Troopers in the area.
— Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) April 18, 2022
Denver police and Colorado State Patrol confirmed they received a report of shots fired. There are no reports of injuries.
A state lawmaker, Kerry Donovan, shared the alert on social media.
ALERT: #coleg #copolitics
State Capitol :
This is the Colorado State Patrol – please shelter in place – report of shots fired colfax/broadway – CSP & DPD in the area
— Kerry Donovan (@KerryDonovanCO) April 18, 2022
CSP says troopers are looking for the suspect. The reported shots occurred outside of the building.
The Twitter page for the Democrats serving in the State House shared similar information.
The Colorado State Patrol has issued a shelter in place order for the Capitol Complex after reports of shots fired at the intersection of Colfax and Broadway.
Please follow directions from Colorado State Patrol & Denver Police Department.#coleg #copolitics
— COHouseDems (@COHouseDem) April 18, 2022