DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado-Wyoming chapter of the American Red Cross hopes Coloradans consider volunteering. The agency is calling attention to the need during National Volunteer Week which runs April 17 through April 23.
“The need for volunteers has never been greater as we experience larger and more intense disasters across the country,” the agency stated on social media.
#NationalVolunteerWeek is April 17-23 & the American Red Cross recognizes the nearly 300,000 individuals who selflessly give their time to help people in need. Without them we could not achieve our mission of preventing and alleviating human suffering in the face of emergencies. pic.twitter.com/Brf7NHASUR
— cowyredcross (@COWYRedCross) April 17, 2022
Red Cross volunteers recently responded to Gypsum and Larimer County for separate wildfires which forced mandatory evacuations.
RELATED: Anheuser-Busch Partners With Red Cross To Deliver Emergency Drinking Water During Marshall Fire Recovery
Over the course of the last few years, they’ve stepped in numerous times for wildfire response in Colorado.