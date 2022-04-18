FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Large grocery stores will no longer offer plastic bags in Fort Collins beginning next month.
A city ordinance goes into effect May 1 banning plastic bags at grocers larger than 10,000 square feet.
Customers will also be charged 10 cents apiece for paper bags.
Several other Colorado cities, including Denver and Boulder, already charge fees for carryout bags.
Steps to prepare from the city:
- Step 1: Get, wash, and prepare your bags- Dig out your reusable bags from the hall closet or if you don’t have any yet, stock up at your local grocery or thrift store (or check online groups that share items for free). Most households need between five and ten reusable bags. Reusable bags require regular cleaning just like any other item that comes into contact with food. Just like you would treat a dirty fork or dish towel, give your reusable bags a wash after use
- Step 2: Stash them strategically – Place the bags in your car, bike trailer, purse, or backpack so you have them when you need them
- Step 3: Get going – Start using your bags when you shop now so you’ll be in the habit when the rules change in May
- Step 4: Get creative – Forgot your bags but are already in the checkout line? Try getting creative! Often a purse or backpack that is already with you can cover smaller purchases. Most stores will pack your purchases back into your cart without bags and you can transfer them to your car or bike trailer
- Step 5: Spread the word – Help friends and family get ready by sharing this list and other resources from this site with them!