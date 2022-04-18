CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport officials say they are waiting on guidance from the federal government regarding a mask mandate. The TSA announced it will no longer enforce the mandate on public transportation.

The CDC, however, still recommends masks.

(Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

“At this time, we strongly encourage passengers to carry a mask,” DIA told CBS4.

Earlier on Monday, RTD said it was waiting on guidance from the TSA following a federal judge’s ruling in Florida which voids the federal mandate.

United Airlines, DIA’s largest airline, announced it will also no longer enforce the mandate.

“More comfortable keeping yours on? Go right ahead… the choice is yours,” the airline stated on social media.

