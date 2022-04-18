DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport officials say they are waiting on guidance from the federal government regarding a mask mandate. The TSA announced it will no longer enforce the mandate on public transportation.
The CDC, however, still recommends masks.
“At this time, we strongly encourage passengers to carry a mask,” DIA told CBS4.
Earlier on Monday, RTD said it was waiting on guidance from the TSA following a federal judge’s ruling in Florida which voids the federal mandate.
United Airlines, DIA’s largest airline, announced it will also no longer enforce the mandate.
Masks are no longer required on domestic flights, select international flights (dependent upon the arrival country's requirements) or at U.S. airports. More comfortable keeping yours on? Go right ahead… the choice is yours (you look dino-mite either way)! pic.twitter.com/hwq678v55d
— United Airlines (@united) April 18, 2022
“More comfortable keeping yours on? Go right ahead… the choice is yours,” the airline stated on social media.