DENVER (CBS4) – Many storms have moved over Colorado in recent weeks. Most of them have brought needed snow to the mountains and not much more than wind to Denver and the Front Range.
The last time there was significant rain in the Denver metro area was on March 29 and the last time there was measurable snow was on St. Patrick’s Day. That’s notable considering April is Denver’s second snowiest month of season on average and is also typically the fourth wettest month of the year.
Total precipitation this month has been only 0.01″ so far which is almost 1 inch below normal through April 17th. Fortantnly, February and March were wet enough that total precipitation for the year so far remains above normal.
The very dry conditions combined with frequently gusty wind has elevated the fire danger considerably in recent weeks. The fire danger will be elevated again on Monday but thanks to lighter winds, there are no Red Flag Warnings anywhere near the metro area. The critical fire danger in Colorado on Monday will be limited to the far southern regions of the state. Cities like Alamosa, Walsenburg, and Cortez have a Red Flag Warning from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday.
For Denver and the Front Range, extreme fire danger is expected to return on Tuesday due to much stronger winds again. Temperatures will also be warmer with highs near 80 degrees in Denver which will contribute to the concern.