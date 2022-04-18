Jury Finds DaVita, Former CEO Not Guilty On Federal Criminal ChargesDaVita Inc. and its former CEO Kent Thiry have been found not guilty on all charges associated with federal criminal charges.

Republicans And Democrat Want To Empower Patients To Sue Hospitals That Don’t Post PricesUnder a federal rule that took effect last year, hospitals should be posting the prices they negotiate with insurers online, but many have dragged their feet.

EPA Moves To Reclassify Front Range As 'Severe' Violator Of Air Quality StandardsFollowing years of failing to meet ozone standards, the Denver metro area is on the verge of having its Environmental Protection Agency air quality status downgraded from “serious” to “severe.”

'Have Grace For Ourselves': Set Boundaries To Make Your Return To The Office Less StressfulApril is Stress Awareness Month and Dr. Anat Geva has some tips on how to make your return to the office less stressful.

Young Woman Credits Life-Changing Surgery To ROSA Machine At Denver Health’s Brooke Gordon Epilepsy CenterThe ROSA Machine is considered state of the art, and Denver Health is one of the only facilities in the nation home to one.

Coloradans Receive Medical Services Which Were Put Off During The PandemicUCHealth partnered with InnerCity Health for a free medical day, an ever-crucial need after patients delayed screenings during the pandemic.