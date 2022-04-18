DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Sheriff’s Department launched the Harm Reduction Bag Program on April 18. It’s an effort to prepare those released from custody to be safe against fentanyl.
Those released will get a bag of supplies which includes Narcan, five fentanyl test strips, in-patient and out-patient resources in the Denver metro area and a number to contact for Narcan replacement.
All inmates will be required to watch videos about how to administer Narcan and use the test strips before they leave.