DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Fire Department celebrated the opening of Truck Company #35 on Monday. The new ladder truck was added to the fleet at Denver International Airport.
“As DEN continues to expand, and with the increase of air travelers making their way through Denver, the Denver Fire Department must meet these increased service and protection needs,” stated Denver Fire Department Chief Desmond Fulton in a statement. “The addition of Truck #35 enables DFD women and men assigned at DEN to continue to provide first-class emergency service to all travelers.”