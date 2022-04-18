(CBS4) — Colorado Parks & Wildlife celebrated it 125th birthday on Sunday.
CPW grew from a one-person operation to an agency of more than 900 in that time.
“This 125th anniversary is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s mission of perpetuating the wildlife resources of the state and providing quality parks,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow in a press release. “Through a year of celebrating our past, present and future, we’ll show our dedication to educating and inspiring future generations to become stewards of our natural resources.”
To celebrate the milestone and the work CPW does, Dry Dock Brewing in Aurora is releasing a special beer every month, and they aren’t the only ones.
Breweries, distilleries, even coffee roasters are releasing special products as part of “CPW on Tap” all year long.
CPW kicked off its celebration of 125 years of service in January by telling the agency’s long history of wildlife conservation and outdoor recreation in a series of stories, videos, podcasts and community events over the coming 12 months.