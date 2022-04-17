GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS) — Isiah Alexender Bennett was sentenced to spend three decades in state prison for shooting his cousin during a verbal argument at his family’s home in Arvada.

Bennett, 26, was charged with 1st Degree Murder following the June 2020 shooting death of 26-year-old Raymond Jutting of Aurora. He pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Murder in January. The change in the charge reflects prosecutors’ claim that Bennett was alleged aware his actions could cause someone’s death, but that his actions were not planned.

According to the arrest affidavit in the case, Bennett heard a commotion at front door of the home in the 7800 block of Marshall Street which he shared with his mother, grandmother and his two children. He retrieved a 9mm Glock semiautomatic handgun from a cabinet and stuck it in his waistband.

Bennett found his mother holding the front door closed as Jutting “pounded” on it and yelled threats, according to the affidavit. Bennett’s mother told him she thought Jutting was armed, the report stated.

Jutting then tried to gain entry through a window. Bennett confronted him and later told officers he could feel Jutting’s spittle hitting his face.

Bennett reported to officers that Juttig made references to a “Draco” with “60 rounds” that would “end it.” These words were uttered as Jutting began backing away across the front yard, Bennett told investigators.

Bennett later told investigators he feared Jutting was walking to his car to retrieve a rifle. The arrest affidavit references officers’ knowledge of a AK-47 variant called a “Draco.” Bennett told investigators he had never seen the weapon, but Jutting had made references to it during previous arguments in which the residents were successful in getting him out of the house.

As Jutting walked away from the house, Bennett pulled out his Glock and fired several rounds at Jutting.

Jutting was pronounced dead on the home’s front lawn.

Bennett later told investigators that he then returned the gun to its cabinet after the shooting, retreated to the basement, smoked a marijuana bowl to settle down, and changed the diapers on his 1-year-old and 3-year-old children.

When police officers arrived at the house, officers reported Bennett came to the front door with his hands up, proclaimed Jutting his “best friend” and “blood cousin.”

“Isiah explained he was afraid for his and the lives of his family,” the affidavit stated. “Isiah felt Raymond had access to something in the car which could go through the walls and Isiah had to ‘eliminate the threat.'”

Bennett also told investigators the argument with Jutting centered around the mother of one of Bennett’s children whom Jutting had recently become intimate with.

The affidavit does not mention a search of Jutting’s vehicle or whether a weapon was found inside.

“This was an execution, not self-defense,” said Deputy District Attorney Megan Bibliowicz after the sentencing. “Mr. Jutting did not have a weapon on him, he had a cast on his arm, and he was nowhere near Mr. Bennett when Mr. Bennett began shooting. With nine total shots to Mr. Jutting’s body, and all but one to his back, this was not self-defense, this was purposeful.”

Bennett faced between 20 and 35 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. He was sentenced to 30 years on April 11.