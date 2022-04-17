DENVER (CBS4) — A Minnesota man arrested earlier this month as a result of a sexual assault investigation in Commerce City has now been charged in a second case, this time in Denver, also for sexual assault.

Detectives from the two departments now think 34-year-old Demetrius Wooden may have committed sexual assaults in other states across the country during the last decade.

Commerce City PD began investigating a sexual assault which was reported in September 2021 in the 6000 block of Victory Way. That is the address for Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, a stadium concert venue and the home field for the Colorado Rapids soccer team. An online search shows the facility hosted concerts on September 3, 4 and 5, plus two home Rapids contests on September 4 and 15 last year.

Wooden was identified as a suspect by Commerce City PD and the Adams County Sexual Assault Task Force. During that investigation, detectives discovered a separate sexual assault involving a different victim that happened in Denver’s Gateway neighborhood – about four miles from the stadium – three months earlier. Wooden is believed to be a suspect in that incident as well.

Warrants from both police departments were issued. Wooden was captured March 21 in Grandview, Missouri. He was extradited (transferred) to the Adams County Jail on April 4. He has appeared in court on Sexual Assault, Second Degree Assault-Strangulation, and Third Degree Assault charges there. His next court date in the Commerce City case, May 5, is a preliminary hearing.

Before that day, however, Wooden is scheduled to be advisement of charges in the Denver sexual assault. Wooden is set to appear April 20 on a pair of felony sexual assault charges in Denver County court.

In an April 11 press release announcing its case, the Denver Police Department stated Wooden may have committed other sexual offenses in Florida, Georgia, Texas, Missouri, and Minnesota, and encouraged potential victims to step forward. It is possible Wooden has victims in other unnamed states, too, the department added, including those across the Midwest.

CBS affiliate WCCO (Minneapolis) confirmed Wooden was arrested in 2009 for sexual offenses in Otter Tail County, Minnesota. He pleaded guilty to a single count of misdemeanor non-consensual contact and spent two years in prison. Case notes, according to WCCO, indicate Wooden violated parole in that case four times.

Online public records show Wooden’s most recent place of residence was in Kansas City.