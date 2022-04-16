CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Eagle County News, Evacuation, Glenwood Canyon, I-70 Closed, I-70 Closure, I-70 Traffic, Interstate 70, Interstate 70 Closed, Wildfire

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in Eagle County are rushing to a new fire between Glenwood Canyon and Gypsum. Authorities closed Interstate 70 between Glenwood Springs and Wolcott Saturday afternoon.

The Willowstone neighborhood in Gypsum has been ordered to evacuate. Authorities are calling this the Duck Pond Fire.

(credit: White River National Forest)

Residents and businesses in the Red Hill area are told to be ready to evacuate. This pre-evacuation zone includes: Beacon Road, Cedar Drive, Strohm Circle, Highland Road, Sunset Lane, Knob Lane.

“Winds pushed the fire slowly in an easterly direction towards Gypsum. Fire crews responded, but the area presents challenging access issues,” Eagle County emergency authorities stated.

An evacuation shelter is being set up at Eagle River Center at 794 Fairgrounds Road. Pets are allowed. The American Red Cross is also responding.

Residents with livestock are told to call the CSU Extension campus at (970) 471-1097.

(credit: CSP Eagle)

It’s not known when the interstate will reopen. Flames could be seen from a Colorado Department of Transportation camera.

(credit: Colorado Dept. of Transportation)

Some drivers stuck in traffic decided to turn around.

(credit: Colorado Dept. of Transportation)

CDOT shared the following map for drivers to get around the closure.

There is no estimated time of when I-70 will reopen, CDOT says.

Although a cause has not been determined, CSP says the fire is not related to a controlled burn in the area.

(credit: CSP Eagle)

Details about the size of the fire, where exactly it is, whether it is threatening structures or what caused it have not yet been shared.

Danielle Chavira