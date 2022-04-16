EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in Eagle County are rushing to a new fire between Glenwood Canyon and Gypsum. Authorities closed Interstate 70 between Glenwood Springs and Wolcott Saturday afternoon.

The Willowstone neighborhood in Gypsum has been ordered to evacuate. Authorities are calling this the Duck Pond Fire.

Residents and businesses in the Red Hill area are told to be ready to evacuate. This pre-evacuation zone includes: Beacon Road, Cedar Drive, Strohm Circle, Highland Road, Sunset Lane, Knob Lane.

Find updates on Duck Pond Fire and evacuations from @EagleCountyPIO #COFire ⬇️ https://t.co/BxyiKzOtaO — CO – Emergency Mgmt (@COEmergency) April 16, 2022

“Winds pushed the fire slowly in an easterly direction towards Gypsum. Fire crews responded, but the area presents challenging access issues,” Eagle County emergency authorities stated.

An evacuation shelter is being set up at Eagle River Center at 794 Fairgrounds Road. Pets are allowed. The American Red Cross is also responding.

Residents with livestock are told to call the CSU Extension campus at (970) 471-1097.

It’s not known when the interstate will reopen. Flames could be seen from a Colorado Department of Transportation camera.

Some drivers stuck in traffic decided to turn around.

CDOT shared the following map for drivers to get around the closure.

🚫I-70 CLOSED from Glenwood Springs to Wolcott 🚫

Due to a wildfire near Gypsum, I-70 is closed both EB and WB between Glenwood Springs (MP 116) to Wolcott (MP 157). NO ESTIMATED TIME OF OPENING. Travelers are urged to use the northern alternate route. pic.twitter.com/kAn4Ne1kRs — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) April 16, 2022

There is no estimated time of when I-70 will reopen, CDOT says.

Although a cause has not been determined, CSP says the fire is not related to a controlled burn in the area.

Details about the size of the fire, where exactly it is, whether it is threatening structures or what caused it have not yet been shared.