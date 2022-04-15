JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Jefferson County authorities arrested a 33-year-old Golden man Friday afternoon and jailed him on eight charges accusing him of igniting several arson fires in the area.

One of the fires which Ryan Lee Martin is accused of starting caused an estimated $2 million in damage. That fire occurred in the early morning hours of November 15, 2021, and destroyed several townhomes that were under construction at the intersection of 20th Avenue and Youngfield Street.

Crews still working on hotspots at apartment construction site near 20th & Youngfield. Fire gutted at least 3 units in one building. Damage to second building. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/ibkhFYKiPR — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) November 15, 2021

Martin faces three felony and three misdemeanor arson charges, along with two felony counts of criminal mischief. According to online court records, Martin’s bond has been set at $100,000 and he is scheduled to be advised of the charges Saturday afternoon.

His arrest comes during an investigation conducted jointly by West Metro Fire Rescue, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lakewood Police Department. In a Facebook post announcing Martin’s arrest, West Metro said Martin is alleged to have caused a series of arsons dating back to July of last year.

“This remains an on-going investigation as Martin is still considered a person of interest in other similar open cases,” the press release stated.

A spokesperson for the fire department would not elaborate on the number of other fires that Martin is believed to have started.

Martin currently has three other active court cases in Jefferson County involving attempted burglary, auto parts theft, and traffic violations which have occurred since 2020, per online court records.

Martin last known address is in the 600 block of Kilmer Street in Golden, according to a search of online public records.