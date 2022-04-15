CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jack Lowenstein

(CBS4) — Denver Fire Department and South Metro Fire Rescue worked together in the response to a fire with injuries at townhomes in Denver Friday afternoon. At least one person was taken to the hospital to treat burn injuries.

According to South Metro tweets, firefighters were in the 1800 block of S Quebec Way, where a 2-story residential building was on fire. Flames were visible from the first and second floor.

Crews were still working at 12:25 p.m. to get to the main body of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copter4 was above, and CBS4 was on the ground during the active response to the fire.

