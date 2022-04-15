(CBS4) — Denver Fire Department and South Metro Fire Rescue worked together in the response to a fire with injuries at townhomes in Denver Friday afternoon. At least one person was taken to the hospital to treat burn injuries.
#DenverFireDepartment is working a second alarm fire with @SouthMetroPIO At 1885 S. Quebec Way. One burn injury is reported and the person was transported by @DHParamedics for evaluation. Crews are working to get to main body of fire. More updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/R7dsH2ABZk
— Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) April 15, 2022
According to South Metro tweets, firefighters were in the 1800 block of S Quebec Way, where a 2-story residential building was on fire. Flames were visible from the first and second floor.
Crews were still working at 12:25 p.m. to get to the main body of the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copter4 was above, and CBS4 was on the ground during the active response to the fire.
Update: South Metro and @Denver_Fire Firefighters working together on searches and fire control. pic.twitter.com/Z8hsEKJjhd
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) April 15, 2022