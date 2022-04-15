LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4)– A Ukrainian refugee is spending his Passover leading a Seder dinner. It is what he would normally be doing in a town near the Russian border, but instead, he’s in Lone Tree, thousands of miles away from his home.
Rabbi Silberstein is a community leader in Chernikov, a town in northern Ukraine, near the Belarus border. He and his family decided to stay when their country was first invaded, inviting community members to their makeshift basement bunker.
But they made the tough decision to leave a week into the invasion.
Now they are in Colorado and he said celebrating Passover is a mixture of emotions, “We are not just celebrating a story that happened a few thousand years ago and our personal exodus, but reminding us that we are still in exile, we still have friends left behind, and are not able to celebrate Passover the way it’s meant to be.”
The Rabbi will be leading several services for Passover this weekend.