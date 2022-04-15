LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Mandatory evacuations were ordered Friday afternoon for residents in the Blue Mountain area near where the 37E wildfire was burning. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the wildfire at 4 p.m.

Copter4 flew over the fire, located about 3-4 miles north of Lyons, that was sending up a huge plume of white smoke along the Front Range. Airtankers could be seen making water drops on the fire and others dropping fire retardant to keep the flames from spreading.

The 37E Fire in Larimer County has caused the road closure of 71 N (Blue Mountain Road) at the intersection of Hwy. 36 and N. 53rd Street, at the intersection of Hwy 66. #37EFire — Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) April 16, 2022

The first set of mandatory evacuations included those on Vision Way.

This is the Larimer County Sheriff's Office with an emergency message. We are working a wildfire in the area of Vision Way and County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain area. Fire officials have issued mandatory evacuations for all residents on Vision Way. Plea https://t.co/NblqtfpSN1 — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) April 15, 2022

A short time after announcing the first set of mandatory evacuations, Larimer County issued more, this time for residents living on Dakota Ridge Road and Chimney Hollow Road.

This is the Larimer County Sheriff's Office with an emergency message. We are working a wildfire in the Blue Mountain area. Fire officials have issued mandatory evacuations for residents living on Dakota Ridge Road and Chimney Hollow Road. Pleas https://t.co/xrlYLMSA71 — Larimer OEM (@LarimerOEM) April 15, 2022

That was followed by more evacuations for residents on Moss Rock Drive on both sides of the Larimer-Boulder county line.

This is the Larimer County Sheriff's Office with an emergency message. We are working a wildfire in the Blue Mountain area. Fire officials have issued mandatory evacuations for residents on Moss Rock Drive on both sides of the Larimer/Boulder Cou https://t.co/TkiHm2ibvX — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) April 15, 2022

Followed by even more evacuations for those living south and east of County Road 37E to the Larimer-Boulder county line.

This is the Larimer County Sheriff's Office with an emergency message. We are working a wildfire in the Blue Mountain area. Fire officials have issued mandatory evacuations for residents living south and east of County Road 37E to the Larimer/Bo https://t.co/6YGrkJAtrP — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) April 15, 2022

There is an evacuation point at the Lifebridge Church parking lot, 10345 Ute Hwy, Longmont. https://t.co/YQ0JoKOZlF — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) April 15, 2022

Red Cross #EvacCenter is open & ready to accommodate anyone needing assistance due to the fire burning near #LyonsColorado in the #BlueMountain area. The center is at the LifeBridge Christian Church: 10345 Ute Hwy, Longmont, CO 80504. Up to date info at https://t.co/2xidORw7zG pic.twitter.com/1wwijSmXvR — cowyredcross (@COWYRedCross) April 16, 2022

There are reports of hundreds of customers in the area without power due to the 37E Fire and power poles being damaged.

Outage update: We have reports of poles being damaged in the #37EFire area. There are currently 437 members without power. Crews are working to reroute power and restore electricity to as many members possible while changing out the damaged poles. Stay safe! — Poudre Valley REA (@PoudreValleyREA) April 16, 2022

The #37Efire is producing lots of smoke in southeastern Larimer County, with effects reaching into northeastern Boulder County. An Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke has been issued for this area through Saturday morning. #cofire https://t.co/PaQkiO4q1J pic.twitter.com/7vykc1AYlU — CDPHE Air Pollution (@cdpheapcd) April 16, 2022

In December of last year, the Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes and buildings in Boulder County.