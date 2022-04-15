CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Boulder County News, Larimer County News, Lyons News, Wildfire

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Mandatory evacuations were ordered Friday afternoon for residents in the Blue Mountain area near where the 37E wildfire was burning. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the wildfire at 4 p.m.

(credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the fire, located about 3-4 miles north of Lyons, that was sending up a huge plume of white smoke along the Front Range. Airtankers could be seen making water drops on the fire and others dropping fire retardant to keep the flames from spreading.

(credit: CBS)

The 37E Fire has forced the closure of 71N (Blue Mountain Road) at the intersection of Highway 36 and N. 53rd Street, at the intersection of Highway 66.

The first set of mandatory evacuations included those on Vision Way.

(credit: NoCoAlert)

(credit: CBS)

A short time after announcing the first set of mandatory evacuations, Larimer County issued more, this time for residents living on Dakota Ridge Road and Chimney Hollow Road.

(credit: CBS)

That was followed by more evacuations for residents on Moss Rock Drive on both sides of the Larimer-Boulder county line.

Followed by even more evacuations for those living south and east of County Road 37E to the Larimer-Boulder county line.

(credit: CBS)

There is an evacuation point in the Lifebridge Church parking lot, located at 10345 Ute Hwy in Longmont. That is where the Red Cross Evacuation Center has been set up.

(credit: CBS)

There are reports of hundreds of customers in the area without power due to the 37E Fire and power poles being damaged.

In December of last year, the Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes and buildings in Boulder County.

Jennifer McRae