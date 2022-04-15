FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in northern Colorado are investigating whether a fatal shooting involving Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Thursday was justified. Deputies shot and killed an armed suspect at the Larimer County Landfill just before 2 p.m.
Deputies were investigating reports of an armed suspect who had allegedly broken into a woman’s home and threatened the woman and her children.
Shortly after, deputies responded to the Larimer County Landfill where the suspect was located. Investigators, at the time this story was published, could not share what lead the deputies to the landfill and ultimately to the suspect.
Deputies fired at the armed suspect.
“The details of what actually occurred, and ultimately responded in a person being shot and killed by Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is under investigation and I can’t release that right now, mostly because I don’t know,” Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.
Swoboda’s team with Fort Collins Police Services is now leading the investigation into the shooting as part of the 8th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team.
“The Critical Incident Response Team is designed so an agency isn’t investigating itself,” Swoboda explained.
The suspect was transported from the scene and to a local hospital where he died.
The suspect’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office following an autopsy and notification to next of kin.
The deputies with the sheriff’s office who were involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave pending a completed investigation.