LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s a feeling that’s becoming all too familiar for Coloradans.

“It’s overwhelming, you can just see the ash in the sky and feel everyone’s stress,” said Gange Betancourt, who was in the area to help residents evacuating near Blue Mountain Road and Apple Valley.

As smoke filled the sky on Friday afternoon, dozens of families evacuated Lyons, as emergency crews rushed to the Blue Mountain area, responding to a wildfire now being called the 37E Fire. As of Friday night, the fire had burned 300 acres with zero percent containment.

“We got some pills there,” said Douglas Gregory, who evacuated his home with his wife. “We got a bible, binoculars, and a sack of goodies and our clothes over there.”

Resident Megan McAvoy ran back home to rescue her dogs. She and her family self-evacuated the area.

“And I have my baby and we’re all safe and like you start to really tune into what matters and what’s important,” McAvoy said.

Several animal rescue volunteers used social media to connect with Lyons residents on help pets stranded in the evacuation zone.

“So we got a call from a family that just got some donkeys but they don’t have a trailer yet, and it’s a little early for fire season, but they reached out and we were available to help them,” said one of the volunteers.

Aaron Titus, the Marshall Fire long-term recovery chair, was near the fire surveying the area and helping aid volunteers. Titus was also helping evacuees with resources as they were rushing to leave the area. Titus said while many people are likely shaken by the 37E fire, it’s likely we’ll see more this summer.

“Fires are unpredictable and we’re not out of the woods until we’re out of the woods,” said Titus.