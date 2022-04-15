ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A judge will continue to review evidence after the indictment against former Aurora police officers and medics in Elijah McClain’s death. Former officers Randy Roedema, Jason Rosenblatt and Nathan Woodyard and former paramedic Peter Cichuniec appeared before a judge on Friday after asking for a review of the evidence used by the grand jury to indict them.
Nearly three years ago, after a confrontation with police, McClain was placed in a chokehold and tackled to the ground. Eventually, he was given ketamine, a sedative, by an Aurora Fire Department paramedic. He died days later, on Aug. 30, 2019.
All five were indicted by a grand jury last year. In January, four of the five asked a judge to review their cases.
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced in September 2021 that a grand jury returned a 32-count indictment against the three former Aurora police officers and two former medics with Aurora fire involved in McClain’s death. The charges include manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.