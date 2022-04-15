DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Friday! We have another day with wind and fire danger in store for the Denver metro area along with warmer temperatures. Although wind will still be with us the speeds should be a bit less this afternoon as compared to recent days.
Red flag warnings will be in effect once again today for a large part of south-central and southeast Colorado, including the east and south sides of metro Denver. Westerly winds could gust as high as 30 mph at times.
Looking ahead to Easter we will have a weak weather system passing through the region late Saturday into early Sunday. It will bring some light snow to the northern and central mountains. In the Denver area, we could have some breezy conditions and a few sprinkles or brief rain showers either shortly before or during sunrise.
If these sprinkles or showers do end up forming they should be very light and will not last long. I would not change any plans to be outside for sunrise services, but do plan ahead for the elements just in case. Temperatures should be in the upper 30s and lower 40s around the Denver area.
Plenty of sunshine is expected by Easter afternoon along with comfortable temperatures that will be at or even slightly above normal for this time of year. It will be a bit breezy at times behind the departing weather system.